Ski Jumping Kytösaho defeated the duel and finished 34th – Kobayashi continued control of Hill Week

The Japanese jumper has taken all three hill week races to his name.

Niko Kytösahon the jumps in the third race of the hill jump at Central European Hill Week in Bischofshofen, Austria, were left together on Wednesday. Kytösaho lost the opening round of the duel to Austria To Clemens Aigner and finished 34th in the race.

The sawmill jumped 128 meters on HS142 Hill. Aigner went a meter further and won Kytösaho with points 127.6–123.6. Eetu Nousiainen and Antti Aalto did not qualify for the race.

The race, which was moved from Innsbruck to Bischofshofen due to wind difficulties, was won by Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi, who was also number one on the tour at the German Games in Obertsdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Kobayashi leads the hill week with a 17.9 point for Norway Marius to Lindvik before the final race in Bischofshofen on Thursday.

If Kobayashi wins on Thursday as well, he will be the first jumper to win all four races in the same hill week. Kobayashi won all the races in Hill Week 2018-19.