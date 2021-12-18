Ski Jumping Karl Geiger wins in Engelberg, Niko Kytösaho qualifies for second round

Kytösaho was ranked 39th in Engelberg.

Downhill jumping Germany’s world cup leader Karl Geiger won a grand hill race in Engelberg on Saturday. He was second after the opening round with 1.9 points from Slovenia Timi Zajcista, but stretched 140 meters in the second round and rose to victory.

Also Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi wedged ahead of Zajc as the Japanese slapped the longest jump in the second round at 140.5 meters and rose from fourth to second. Kobayashi lost just 0.8 points to Geiger. Zajc was 4.8 points behind the winner.

The only Finnish competitor Niko Kytösaho remained in the opening round and was 39th. He jumped 119 meters.