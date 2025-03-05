On some days, ski jumping can be higher mathematics with analytical geometry, levels and spatial curves. On others the matter is amazingly simple. The team that makes the fewest mistakes has predicted. Andreas Wellinger had predicted. And the German quartet, Selina Freitag, Philipp Raimund, Katharina Schmid and Wellinger, clearly made too many on the air route from Bakken to the ground on Wednesday. Wellinger’s conclusion, where there was also nothing to shake: “It is always stupid to stand next to the podium.”

This generally applies. In the special case, however, in the team jumping World Cup competition, this had never existed in this form. Until the rainy evening in the granases Skienter under the slate-gray sky in Norway, the mixed team of the DSV used to reliably collect a range of medals after landing, even gold five times in a row, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Only at the premiere of this men-and women format in 2013 there was bronze. This time nothing has been except rain. Although there were already two World Cup season victories.

Para sport at the Nordic Ski World Cup :A cross -country trail for everyone Other sports have shown it. Now the Nordic Ski World Cup also runs on para runners with the Olympic runners. However, it is still a long way to go to the full inclusion. By Barbara Klimke and Sebastian Winter

The Norwegians around Johann Andre Forfang, snow artists in any weather, jumped the farthest and secured the third jump title in Trondheim after Marius Lindvik’s individual victory and the team success of the ski jumpers on the normal hill. Silver went to Slovenia around individual world champion Nika Prevc, and the third, the Austrians, lacked four wide meters of the DSV quartet. “The other three nations were simply better, we all left a little lying down,” said Selina Freitag, WM second on the normal hill, which came from the large Bakken to 123 and 120.5 meters. Raimund and Wellinger hardly jumped in the first round, but they increased to 138 and 139 meters in the second round. Katharina Schmid, born Althaus, remained somewhat below expectations (111.5 and 109 meters), four of the five mixed gold medals had won, this time she felt impaired by the constant rain. She found the journey to the second jump to be rough, “I was really thrown through”.

Her colleague Wellinger, who won the World Cup last week, made little the rain, rather he took hope out of the fact that together with the Austrian Jan Hörl he managed the second best leap of the day. Only Anze Lanisek from Slovenia sailed two meters closer towards the main grandstand when landing. “A good feeling,” said Wellinger, half mischievous, because with all disappointment it goes on a blow, drops for drops. This Thursday, men’s team jumping is already on the program on the large hill. “Next rainy day, again attack,” he said, as always everything was possible, “place one or next to the podium”. However, in addition to water from above, stormy wind is now also announced. The beginning of the jumping was therefore postponed to 5:05 p.m. as a precaution.