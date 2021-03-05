Karl Geiger roared out his joy, his fallen friend Markus Eisenbichler cheered passionately. The Allgäu major event specialist landed the next ski jumping coup in the dense flake vortex of Oberstdorf and won bronze on the large hill. Geiger (132 and 132 meters) jumped to the medal rank in a thrilling second run on Friday and had to admit defeat to the new world champion Stefan Kraft (Austria) and Robert Johansson from Norway. “I’ve never been allowed to train such an athlete. Incredible athlete ”, praised national coach Stefan Horngacher on ZDF. “Hats off!”

For the 27-year-old Kraft (132.5 and 134 meters), who had already won the jumping tour in Oberstdorf in 2014 and 2016, it is the return to the World Cup summit after he had a corona infection and Back pain. Defending champion Eisenbichler (122.5 and 134 meters) did not get past 17th place after a weak jump and a fall. “Shit,” he shouted loudly. Later he celebrated again with Geiger: “It’s great that Karl is doing a medal!”

Crazy season for violinists

For Geiger, who has a Bachelor of Engineering in energy and environmental technology, it is the next big coup in a completely insane season. Geiger had taken a break in the early part of the season to travel home to his heavily pregnant wife. But because the baby had not yet come, Geiger traveled to the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica and a few days later was gold winner in this discipline.

Having just returned from Slovenia, daughter Luisa was born, but that was just the beginning of Geiger’s winter roller coaster. The Allgäuer tested positive for the corona virus in the same week and had to go into isolation over Christmas. He returned punctually for the competition at his home town of Schattenberg and immediately won the opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament.

Third medal in the title fights

After Geiger had already won silver in the World Championship large hill individual two years ago, he confirmed the strong performance on Friday with third place in Oberstdorf. After gold in mixed and silver in singles, it is Geiger’s third medal in the title fights. For the model athlete, a lot of sporty childhood dreams are coming true in his small hometown of all places.

After gold for Poland’s Piotr Zyla (normal hill) and Kraft (large hill), the final team competition on the large hill will take place on Saturday (5.00 p.m. / ZDF and Eurosport). With the two top athletes Eisenbichler and Geiger, the German team is one of the favorites to defend its title. Poland, the weakened Norwegians and Austria are also hot contenders for medals. After the World Cup, there will be no competitions on two weekends before the big season finale with four flight competitions in Planica, Slovenia.