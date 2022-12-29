Halvor Egner Granerud won the start of the 71st Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. The Norwegian prevailed on Thursday ahead of Poland’s Piotr Zyla and his compatriot Dawid Kubacki. As the best German ski jumper, Karl Geiger took fourth place. Andreas Wellinger finished sixth. In front of 25,000 enthusiastic spectators in the Allgäu Arena, Geiger worked out an unexpectedly good starting position for the further course of the tour. Wellinger could also be satisfied with his start.

This does not apply to Markus Eisenbichler. With his jump to just 115 meters, the three-time world champion from Seefeld in 2019 was eliminated in the knockout duel against Fatih Arda Ipcioglu of Turkey in the first round. “The constitution is wrong at the back and at the front,” said Eisenbichler on ZDF. “I have to talk to the coaches if it makes sense to continue torturing yourself.”

Pius Paschke from the German team also missed the final round. In addition to Geiger and Wellinger, Philipp Raimund, Stephan Leyhe and Constantin Schmid also scored World Cup points.

