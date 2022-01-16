Ski Jumping Hill legend Janne Ahonen, 44, slid 110 meters from the big hill in Lahti, and beyond

The jump in the first round was good, but Ahonen needed a little more length.

Downhill jumping legend Janne Ahosen the return to the species is well under way. Ahonen jumped 110 meters from the big hill in Lahti in the first round of the Finnish Championships.

Ahonen said in an interview with Yle that it was “exciting to jump when he didn’t know if it was going to be 95 meters or 120 meters”.

“It came in,” Ahonen said from his 110-meter slice.

“It would have been nice to fly a little further, but it was nice.”

After the first round, Ahonen was sixth, when Antti Aalto led the race.

Ahonen jumped another 116 meters, which is an improvement.

“I’m happy with just about all the jumps that came in – and we’re alive. You don’t have to worry anymore. ”

Ahonen, 44, is one of the most successful jumpers in the history of Finnish ski jumping and a two-time world champion in personal competitions.

Ahonen won the Central European Hill Week as many as five times.

The news is being updated.