Ski Jumping Finns dived deep in Central European Hill Week – no place for the second jumping round

Japan’s Kobayashi re-won the overall tour three years ago, but did not remain unbeaten this time.

Finns the mountain men jumped to the end of the country on the classic tour of hill week in central europe. In the four competitions, Finland did not win a single place, not even for the second jumping round.

The final race of the tour on Thursday in the Austrian Bischofshofen won the Austrian with 136.5 and 137 meters Daniel Huber, who was number one in his career at the World Cup. The other was Norwegian Halvor Granerud and the third after the opening round led by Germany Karl Geiger.

The victory of Mäkiviikko’s overall race had practically been secured by Japan even before the last race Ryoyu Kobayashi. He was number one in Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the first race event in Bischofshofen, which moved from Innsbruck during the week due to weather conditions.

Kobayashi, who finished fifth on Thursday, wasn’t able to do exactly the same in Central European Hill Week this time as in 2018-19, when he won all four races on the tour. All four races in the same hill week have also been won by Germany Sven Hannawald and Poland Kamil Stoch.

The Bischofshofen will offer plenty of hill delicacies earlier this year, as the World Cup continues next weekend after the Epiphany with a traditional Austrian ski jumping spot.

Finland the jumpers dived deep in the four-race tour of Germany and Austria. For three Niko Kytösaho, Eetu Nousiainen and Antti Aalto there was enough challenge to get from qualifying to the actual competition.

On Thursday, Aalto’s competition pushed for qualifiers, but Kytösaho and Nousiainen survived to the top 50, ie the actual competition.

Last season, Aalto jumped in four races of the hill week in all eight laps and was reasonably 15th in the overall race.

Kytösaho, who jumped 123 meters in the opening round of Bischofshofen on Thursday, lost to his Austrian couple in the playoffs To Michael Hayböck, which struck 126.5 meters. Nousiainen, who flew 121 meters, lost to the Austrian To Philipp Aschenwald, who jumped 136 meters.

Kytösaho was 38th in Bischofshofen and 48th in Nousiainen.