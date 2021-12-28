Thursday, December 30, 2021
Ski Jumping Corona infection in the Finnish hill jumping national team

December 28, 2021
Coach and costume technician Frederic Zozilla was diagnosed with corona infection during Central European Hill Week.

Central Europe coronavirus infection has been detected in the Finnish hill jumping national team competing during the hill week, Hiihtoliitto says the hill country team On Twitter.

Coach and costume technician Frederic Zozilla infection was found in a test according to the Hill Week test protocol.

Zoz has been isolated from the rest of the team according to the instructions of the German health authorities. He does not suffer from corona symptoms except for minor flu symptoms, says the Ski Association.

