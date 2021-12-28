Ski Jumping Corona infection in the Finnish hill jumping national team

Coach and costume technician Frederic Zozilla was diagnosed with corona infection during Central European Hill Week.

Zoz has been isolated from the rest of the team according to the instructions of the German health authorities. He does not suffer from corona symptoms except for minor flu symptoms, says the Ski Association.