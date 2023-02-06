Winter tires (and sometimes snow chains) are mandatory in the following ski countries. Please note: each country also has specific rules for its use. The table below will guide you.

• The maximum speed of a car with snow chains is 50 km/h. So you risk a fine if you drive faster.

• Snow chains are not allowed in tunnels, nor on motorways in France.

• You always mount the snow chains on the wheels with drive.

• Before you leave, practice fitting your snow chains. This way you can mount them much more efficiently and safely if necessary on your foreign (ski) trip. Breakdown centers receive a lot of calls from car drivers who are fiddling with their chains on the side of the road in the snow.

• Place the snow chains in an easily accessible place in your car, ie just on your luggage. This way you can grab them immediately, if you need them.

• Also provide essential items, such as warm work gloves, a mat and a good headlamp if you have to assemble them in the dark.