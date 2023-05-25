Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Ski hikers met two brown bears in deep snow. © G. Lacz/imago/symbol picture

Spectacular encounter for two ski hikers in northern Italy: they were surprised by two bears at 3000 meters on the Presena glacier.

Trento – The Presena Glacier on the Trentino-Lombardy border is a popular ski resort in the Adamello-Presanella Alps of northern Italy. Despite climate change, the glacier at 3,000 meters still offers a certain amount of snow guarantee. The official ski season is over this year, however, and the lifts have not been running for weeks.

Deep snow instead of high water in Italy’s Alps – and right in the middle a bear encounter

But while it rained non-stop in the rest of Italy, a lot of snow fell on the glaciers in the Brenta-Adamello National Park and on the Gran Paradiso at 3000 meters altitude – dreamlike conditions for ski hikers. Two Italians jumped at the chance and had an incredible surprise on Monday 22nd May.

A screenshot from the video showing the spectacular encounter: The bears near the ski hiker. © www.ildolomiti.it/

The two alpinists left the Tonale Pass at 6 a.m. in the direction of Cima Presena (3,608 meters). One of the two was gerightGoodbye at the Maroccaro Pass, not far from the closed Panorama 3000 skiers’ hut, climbed to the summit. When he turned around, he spotted the two bears in the deep snow that crossed the path of the two alpinists. The North Italian Portal ildolomiti.it reports on the encounter, which was also captured on video. Accordingly, it is probably a mother and her young.

Bears passed the alpinists from Italy just 15 meters away

“My friend Stefano was a few hundred meters ahead of me, he was already close to the top,” explains Massimiliano Milan, one of the two ski hikers Corriere de la Sera.. “I, on the other hand, was about to climb the slope towards the Panorama 3000 refuge.” Then the two bears appeared in front of him, about 15 meters away. The animals were obviously startled when they noticed the people. “We looked at each other, then each went his own way: one of them went down towards the Mandrone, the other towards the cable car,” continues Milan. “I would say that everything went very smoothly.”

Bears almost went extinct in northern Italy

Bears are not as widespread in Lombardy as they are in Trentino. After the bear population there had shrunk to three animals in 1997 and was threatened with extinction, ten bears captured in Slovenia were released into the Adamello-Brenta National Park between 1999 and 2002 as part of the “Life Ursus” reintroduction project.

The project was more successful than hoped: the number of animals in Trentino is now estimated at 150, which is causing conflicts with people. The sad highlight so far: the death of a jogger by a bear in April this year. In Lombardy, the first bear reappeared in 2010. The two brown bears may have just been on their way to emigrate from Trentino to Lombardy via the Presena Glacier. A bear was run over by a train near the Bavarian border.