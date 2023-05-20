A mural to color and redevelop the Corba district of Milan and to celebrate “the most beautiful moment” in the career of Federica Brignone, the ski champion who today was seen portrayed on the wall of a building in the south-west of the city. «I am honored by this masterpiece, seeing it live is beautiful and represents me well» said the skier from Aosta Valley, two medals at the Courchevel-Méribel World Championships and winner of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in 2020. The image is on the wall symbol of her extraordinary ride: Federica kissing the crystal ball and thinking back to the magical moments she lived. The project bears the signature of “Corba 5 Cerchi” and was created by the Stradearts association of Milan, with the support of Rossignol, which has always supplied Federica Brignone. «I thank Stefania Marchetto (artist, ed) and the whole Rossignol group, now a family since I have been skiing with their materials since I was two years old».

A strong image also in view of the now imminent Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games: «It will be a way to show how good we are, it will be a great event – he says -. Games? I continue season after season, if I have the motivation I have today, then I will be there. I’m not going all the way there just to participate.” Clear ideas as always, great determination and desire to keep winning and making people dream. She’s just returned from a two-week vacation in Panama, now it’s time to lace up your sneakers and get back to getting ready. Taking advantage of last year’s mistake, when she immediately overloaded accusing a physical problem. «I am no longer 18, I have a good athletic base and therefore I can manage my work more gradually: I have three months ahead of me – he explains -. I’m fine and I don’t want to “kill myself” like I did last year.” She who cares about the environment and awareness projects, enjoys Milan and city life but loves nature, the mountains and her Valle d’Aosta even more. “The city is fine, but in small doses, I can’t see myself far from the snow.” When she can, she wears boots and she puts on skis, without missing even an Easter ski session with her best friend. “Exceptional conditions, I didn’t miss the opportunity to go on a ski touring trip and dive into fresh snow”. In the summer you don’t have many days on the glacier scheduled (“I’ve never skied in the summer, I prefer other activities”) then you will start to get serious from September, with the long 5-week trip to Argentina. Time to come back, rest a bit, then the first gate of the sixteenth season in the World Cup awaits her. With the desire to paint other winning curves.