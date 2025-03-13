Emma Aicher continues to mix the top of the ski. The German talent celebrated the second World Cup victory at the Super-G in La Thuile. A good one and a half weeks after her premiere in Kvitfjell in Norwegian, the 21-year-old won Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone in the Aostatal in front of the Italian local heroes. Aicher’s teammate Kira Weidle-Winkelmann left.

In the meantime, the race was interrupted for around 25 minutes due to a medical emergency. Rescue workers supplied a person on the edge of the route and carried out a cardiac massage, as could be seen on TV recordings. Trainers and supervisors were also in this area. Shortly afterwards, a rescue helicopter came flown. After the race, the organizers announced that a person had been treated and taken to a hospital in Aosta with the helicopter. Further details were not mentioned for reasons of privacy.

Aicher had long been at the finish line. The all -rounder, who competes in both technical and fast disciplines, had already gone on the track with start number three. In view of the declining slopes, an advantage, as the emerging German himself explained afterwards. She “just tried to accelerate,” said Aicher after her strong drive. She had apparently surprised that she was so fast. The course that the German coach Karlheinz Pichler had stuck had ultimately seemed a little easier for her than during the tour.

Changing weather conditions swirl the racing program in La Thuile

“Emma did a very well tactically and was really well skiing, especially in the upper part,” said women’s national coach Andreas Puelacher. Aicher used her number well, the 60-year-old judged. “It was a very fair race up to the start number 25. After that, the point of view then decreased. ”The racing program in La Thuile had mixed up in the past few days. The planned departure was canceled. Another Super-G takes place on Friday. Then Aicher can prove its strong shape again. At the latest with her convincing performance at the World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February, she had come into focus. Now you can get two World Cup victories in different disciplines within a few weeks-first in the departure, then in the more curvier Super-G. Aicher had been “in a good mood” in the speed area, explained national coach Puelacher. In the meantime, she is also driving the difficult places better, that is “the key to success”.