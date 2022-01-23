CURTAIN. Elena Curtoni wins the Cortina Super-G valid for the World Cup. The Italian athlete with a time of 1’20 “96 preceded the Austrian Tamara Tippler by nine cents and the Swiss Michele Gisin by 24 cents. Fourth Federica Brignone. Anxiety for Sofia Goggia, victim of a disastrous fall in the middle of the track. There is fear of the ligaments of the left knee being stressed after a bad twist The blue complains of a slight pain and will undergo an MRI.

Elena Curtoni on the Olympia delle Tofane, managed to hit the second triumph in the World Cup, two years after the descent of Bansko – where there was the last blue hat-trick on the maximum circuit with Bassino and Brignone -, for the first gem in “her” specialty, where she had already climbed the podium twice this season. The sixth superg of the season confirms the excellent moment of form of the Italian patrol, where they achieved five victories with three different athletes. A perfect heat for the thirty-year-old Army standard bearer, on the track designed by the Czech technician Ledecka Franz Gamper, finishing her test in 1’20 “98.

Behind the blue, for only 9 cents, the Austrian Tamara Tippler on the ninth career podium in the World Cup. Third position for the Swiss Michelle Gisin at 24 cents. Fourth place for Federica Brignone, with her best career result on the Ampezzo track, just 8 cents from Gisin. The thirty-one year old from La Salle was very fast in the most technical sections of the course, setting the clock at 1’21 “30.

Twenty-first final place for Marta Bassino, twenty-fourth Karoline Pichler, Nicol Delago twenty-sixth and Roberta Melesi twenty-seventh. Sofia Goggia finished her race prematurely, due to a fall in the Scarpadon area, betrayed by a glean that caused her to end up on the ground. Out also Francesca Marsaglia, as well as Nadia Delago. Specialty ranking that continues to speak Italian with Federica Brignone in first place at 377 points, followed by Elena Curtoni at 348 and Sofia Goggia at 332. All unchanged in the general with Shiffrin at 981 points, ahead of Vhlova and Goggia.

