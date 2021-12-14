To celebrate the season of love and giving, Ski Dubai cooperated with the UAE Make A Wish Foundation, to fulfill the wishes and wishes of children with serious illnesses, during the festive season. Seven children and their parents spent the happiest family and festive moments at “Winter Wonderland” and “Winter Wonderland” at Ski Dubai, where they enjoyed a special meeting with Santa Claus, and were able to build snowmen.

Mohammed Al-Atari, Vice President of Global Snow Operations and Projects at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment and Cinema, said: “Our vision at Majid Al Futtaim is to create great moments for everyone, every day. We are also committed to giving back to the communities we serve, as part of our sustainability strategy, “Dare Today, Make Change Tomorrow.”

In turn, CEO of Make a Wish Foundation, Hani Al-Zubaidi, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim to fulfill the wishes and desires of children, and bring happiness and joy to the hearts of their families. The joy of the festive season is not complete without the joy of children, and when the wish of a sick child is fulfilled, this gives him strength and hope to resist his illness. We are very grateful for the opportunity for children and their families to have a wonderful time during these holidays.”



