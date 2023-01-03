Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

Split

Tragedy in Hintertux: A skier dies, two others are seriously injured and taken to the hospital by helicopter. (symbol image) © imago

Fatal skiing accident on Tyrol’s slopes. A Dutch woman dies on New Year’s Day. Two other women fall on the Hintertux Glacier and are flown to clinics with serious injuries – including a German.

Hintertux (Austria) ‒ A Dutch woman had a fatal accident while skiing in the Zillertal in Tyrol on New Year’s Sunday. The 28-year-old fell on a steep slope on the Hintertux Glacier, broke through a safety fence and went over the edge of the slope. The woman then fell 20 meters and crashed into a tree. The Dutchwoman died from her injuries at the scene of the accident, according to a police spokesman for the news agency APA said. According to local media, her body was flown into the valley with the Libelle Tirol police helicopter.

Ski accident in Austria: one dead and two seriously injured in Tyrol

Another Dutch woman who was traveling with the 28-year-old fell almost at the same time, but independently of her friend, she slipped over the edge of the slope unchecked. There, the 27-year-old woman fell into a stony hollow and suffered serious injuries. According to the local press, the casualty was first flown to the Kufstein hospital and then transferred to the Innsbruck clinic.

Ski drama in Austria: tragedy in Hintertux – 55-year-old German seriously injured

A 55-year-old German fell about half an hour later in the same place. She slipped several meters unchecked, fell over the edge of the runway and then hit a slope about ten meters below in rocky, lightly wooded terrain. The woman also suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Innsbruck clinic. According to data from dpa Police are now investigating how the falls happened.

“But that’s not all,” she comments Crown newspaper the tragic events on the slopes in Hintertux on New Year’s Day. Later in the afternoon, around 2:20 p.m., a 56-year-old German was skiing on the red slope No. 5 “Riepensattel” on the Hintertux Glacier. The man fell and crashed into a piste sign. With an eye injury, he was flown to the clinic in Innsbruck.

Tragedy in Hintertux: Two young people recently died in the Tyrolean Alps

Today’s ski accidents follow a series of ski accidents on Austria’s slopes. Only last Wednesday (December 28) two 17-year-old skiers from Bavaria died on a ski slope in the Tyrolean Alps. According to the Tyrol police, the two teenagers skied over the slope and fell about 50 to 60 meters into an abyss. According to police, the youths died at the scene of the accident.

On the other hand, ten skiers in Austria experienced a true Christmas miracle when they were in danger in an avalanche on the Arlberg on Christmas Day. At first it looked as if everyone had been caught by the avalanche. Then the all clear. All missing persons were rescued alive.