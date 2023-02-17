For Italy there is a historic first time in skicross. Jole Galli, finishing third in the World Cup race in Reiteralm (Austria), obtained the first podium for Italy in the women’s sector of this discipline which made its Olympic debut in Vancouver in 2010. Galli, 27 years old from Livigno , standard-bearer of the Carabinieri sports center, didn’t start well in the final but did well to recover and get on the podium. Victory for the Swede Sandra Naeslund (ninth consecutive victory of the season) ahead of the Austrian Sonja Gigler. The next appointment for snowboarding, freestyle and skicross will be the Bakuriani World Championships in Georgia from February 19th to March 5th.