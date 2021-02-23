B.Let’s start the article about new ski boots with news about old ski boots. The reason for this is provided by the Italian company Tecnica. They thought about all the shoes that are discarded year after year and thinks that it is not a condition that they end up in the residual waste at the end of use.

According to Tecnica, 3.3 to 3.7 million pairs are sold annually across all brands. They are made up of around 120 components, plastic of various types being the main component. Around three kilograms of it are in a pair of alpine boots. Metals are also used as well as textiles, foams, neoprene and plastics for the padded inner shoes. “Plastic in and of itself is not a bad thing,” says Marketing Manager Maurizio Priano in general. “But the use of plastic is out of control.”

Tecnica has now announced that it will start a material cycle in the ski boot industry. From autumn onwards, customers will be able to hand in old boots of any brand at specialist sports retailers, provided they – you guessed it – buy a new pair from Tecnica. It is not just a project to reduce waste production and improve conscience. There is a business model behind this, as the Italians let you know. Apart from boosting their own sales, they see this as a strengthening of local retail. At the start of the “Recycle your Boots” campaign, an agreement was signed with the Intersport trade association.









New ski boots





Used boots are to be collected, transported to Italy and disassembled into their individual parts by the Fecam company, with the inner lining being removed and plastic being separated from metal. New raw materials are to be extracted from it in the nearby Laprima Plastic plant. According to Tecnica, the process is being monitored by scientists from the University of Padua who are measuring the impact of ski boot production and disposal with the aim of studying progress in terms of emissions and resource consumption. When designing future generations of ski boots, recyclability should be taken into account from the outset. Tecnica also wants to clarify to what extent skis can be recycled in the future. The Austrian ski manufacturer Blizzard belongs to the group of companies.

In addition to Italy, collecting ski boots is to begin in France, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Scandinavia, Spain and North America are to follow. Customers are not paid for returning old boots, and no financial consideration is provided. According to Tecnica, the reward is feeling like you’re doing something good.

Better models in different strip widths

If you want to do something good for your feet, make sure that the shell and inner shoe can be adjusted when buying a new one. This has now become the standard for manufacturers who are self-confident. Even the worst problem feet can be provided with tolerable housing by means of a milling machine or deformation under the influence of heat. Often, however, such effort is not necessary at all, because three-dimensional, pre-formed inner shoes offer a cozy atmosphere, especially around the ankles. It is also helpful that many manufacturers offer better models in different strip widths.