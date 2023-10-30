Home page World

Anna Laura Müller

Small winter sports businesses in particular are feeling the effects of climate change and price increases. A ski operator in Austria is now sounding the alarm.

Salzburg – In the last ski season, images of green slopes dominated. And shortly before the next season, things continue to rumble in the industry. Smaller ski areas in Austria, so-called feeder ski areas, some of which only operate with one lift, are particularly at risk. While large companies at higher altitudes and with more technical equipment are more likely to make ends meet, the smaller ones are hardly able to do so on their own. The managing director of the “Postalm Winterpark” in the Salzkammergut region is fighting for the survival of his lift operation and is sure: things cannot continue as they are at the moment.

Small ski businesses in Austria are particularly at risk

The Postalm, which is located on a high plateau at an altitude of around 1200 meters, had already run into massive financial difficulties last season. After no snow at the lower-elevation ski area last December, he had to lay off several employees. An impending insolvency was at least averted at the beginning of this year. This means that the start of the season this year on December 8th is initially secured and a renovation plan for the lift system has also been drawn up. But the future is far from clear.

Managing director Linus Pilar would like the large ski areas to show more interest in the smaller ones, as he told the Crown newspaper explained. “It can’t be in the interest of the whole of Ski Salzburg if we little ones die out,” says Pilar. There are many reasons why customers come to them, such as easy, quick accessibility and affordable tickets. Meanwhile, Bartl Gensbichler, President of the Salzburg State Ski Association, emphasized the importance of the small ski areas, especially for children who are just learning to ski. The feeder ski areas must therefore be given the best possible help, he said Crown newspaper.

Ski resorts in Austria fear for their existence: there will be less snow below 1500 meters

What particularly threatens the smaller, lower-lying areas is climate change and the associated snow line, which will probably continue to rise. In 2021, the international expert forum “Klima.Schnee.Sport” published a position paper on the prospects for snow sports in the face of global climate change. The group of transnational experts in the fields of winter sports and environmental research come to a forecast that primarily affects ski areas like those of Linus Pilar.

According to the experts, the natural snow cover that is suitable for snow sports will continue to decline in the long term, especially in the middle altitudes in the Alps and in the low mountain ranges. Areas below 1,500 meters are particularly affected. So there will no longer be snow there every year in the future. According to the expert forum, the duration of the snow cover will also be shortened.

Many winter sports companies in Austria are expanding their offerings

Many winter sports companies in Austria, but also in Germany, have been expanding their offerings for a long time. Some companies are now expanding their offerings to include summer activities, such as summer toboggan runs. Hiking trails that already exist are also promoted specifically for winter hikes or made more attractive for visiting in summer. And if there is no snow, some companies make do with plastic slopes or textile slopes, which are already being used in some places, at least as a supplement.

At the same time, skiing is becoming more and more expensive for individuals anyway. Prices have been steadily climbing in recent years. Although the smaller companies are comparatively cheaper than the larger ones, the energy crisis and, above all, the lack of snow security are also leaving their mark here. The widespread phenomenon of skiing also seems to be in danger of disappearing due to rising prices. Or at least only be accessible to a select group. (alm)