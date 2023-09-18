Home page World

From: Josefin Schröder

Split

A popular winter sports resort in France is closing due to a lack of snow. This fate could soon also affect other ski areas in the Alps.

France – La Sambuy is a popular travel destination for hikers and winter sports enthusiasts. The latter now have to forego skiing in the region because the resort in France has closed its ski lifts forever.

The simple reason for this is: too little snow. Because there is an acute lack of snow in the ski area near Mont Blanc due to global warming, the resort is ceasing its ski operations, the US news channel reports CNN with. The local council made the decision in June.

Lack of snow due to climate crisis: ski resort in France has to close

“We used to have snow practically from December 1st to March 30th,” says Jacques Dalex, mayor of La Sambuy, in an interview CNN. Last winter there were “only four weeks of snow”. And even then there wasn’t much, so stones and rocks quickly became visible on the slope. Skiing fun looks different.

Because there is not enough snow falling in the French winter sports resort of La Sambuy, ski operations are being stopped. (Symbolic image) © Uwe Lein/dpa

The town in the French Alps with 7,500 inhabitants has three lifts and a few slopes up to 1,850 meters above sea level. So it’s a manageable ski area, but the maintenance of the lifts alone costs the community 80,000 euros annually. According to the mayor, the town would have faced a loss of around 500,000 euros per year if the ski operations had continued like this.

La Sambuy was particularly popular with families. Away from the big tourist destinations, the quiet town has been attracting visitors since 2016 with relatively cheap ski passes and runs, where beginners and experts alike got their money’s worth. This is now over. The mayor sincerely hopes that tourists will not turn their backs on La Sambuy completely and is counting on hikers and outdoor fans for the summer season.

La Sambuy in summer: The mayor of La Sambuy hopes that the town can benefit even without winter sports enthusiasts. © Fabry/Alpaca/Andia.fr/imago

Ski resort in the climate crisis: “Global warming is obviously underway”

“Global warming is obviously happening,” Dalex tells us CNN. “It is happening faster, even faster, than scientists predicted.” According to him, La Sambuy is not the only winter sports resort in France affected by global warming. Those at an altitude of between 1,000 and 1,500 meters in particular would have to struggle with the consequences of the climate crisis. Operations are becoming increasingly difficult for many ski areas and they fear for their future. Many are “forced to adapt”.

For example, the French ski resort of Saint-Firmin had to close its ski lifts last year and the winter sports area at Kasberg in Upper Austria is also facing closure.

According to a study by the specialist magazine Nature Climate Change More than half (53 percent) of the 2,234 ski resorts in Europe will experience a very high risk of snow deficiency if global warming rises by two degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. According to the published report in the magazine, we expect to exceed this threshold by the middle of the century National Academy of Sciences to go out. (Josefin Schröder)