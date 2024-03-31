Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Floods in the valley, avalanches in the highlands: storms rage in the north of Italy at Easter. © Vigili del Fuoco

Italy is going through a turbulent Easter night. Landslides occur in the region around Lake Maggiore and avalanches occur in high altitudes. The environmental agency warns.

Verbania – Severe storms rage in the north of Italy at Easter. The province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (VCO) was hit hard. There is an avalanche alert level red in the valleys due to heavy snowfall, landslides are occurring near Lake Maggiore and the Anzasca Valley was cut off from the outside world for half a day.

Severe storms in Italy: avalanche alarm in the Ossola valleys, flooding on Lake Maggiore

The region's fire brigade reported forty operations on the night of Easter Sunday, and over the past few days there have been more than 100. A never-ending series of storms in Italy.

Rubble avalanche covers road: Anzasca Valley cut off from the outside world for a long time

The municipality of Calasca Castiglione in the Anzasca Valley is particularly affected. An avalanche of stones and rubble flooded the state road here on Saturday evening and hit two cars. The road was closed to traffic in both directions, including emergency vehicles, until early Sunday afternoon. It is now accessible from one side again. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or deaths. Valleys in Italy are increasingly being cut off from the outside world or debris avalanches are enclosing entire towns.

Evacuation order for ski resort in Italy: “Numerous avalanches to be expected at any time”

The environmental protection agency Arpa had already issued an evacuation order for workers in the Pecetto-Burki-Belverde ski area on Saturday. All slopes in the region were closed and hiking activities were banned. “The abundant fresh snow and the often large snowdrift accumulations are becoming increasingly unstable. Numerous dry and wet avalanches can currently be expected at any time and can reach dangerously large dimensions,” the authority writes in a statement. Three snow avalanches occurred along the slopes of the Sempione state road.

Easter storms in Italy: flooding on Lake Maggiore

In Varzo, the mayor ordered the roads to be closed in both directions as a precaution after a landslide, reports La Stampa. In Bognanco, a landslide blocked the provincial road and in Beura, a debris avalanche blocked an underpass on the road towards the airport. And there was one on Lake Maggiore on Saturday Tree crashed onto State Highway 34, heavy rain led to numerous floods.

A tornado raged a little further west on Lake Varese. According to the newspaper La Republica The cyclone left a trail of destruction in Busto Arsizio, Samarate and Lonate Pozzolo, downing dozens of trees. In Gaivrate, heavy rain caused the road surface to crack, creating a hole five meters wide and six meters deep, just two meters from a residential building. The residents of the house had to be evacuated and the building was temporarily closed. (moe)