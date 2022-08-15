Ski Alpinism | The 26-year-old world champion in skiing died in an accident in the French Alps

Adele Milloz and the 30-year-old woman accompanying her fell in the middle of the climb. Both died.

Mountain guide a Frenchman who completed his studies Adele Milloz had an accident on Friday in the French Alps and died. Among other things, the news covered the matter Sky News and The Times.

Milloz was the ski alpinism world champion from 2017.

Ski alpinism is a skiing sport practiced in mountainous areas. It combines steep climbs and descents. Free skis are used as skis. The sport, which has grown in popularity, will be included in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Frenchman Milloz was a multiple national champion in ski alpinism and also achieved success in the European Championships. He gave up his sports career in 2019 to train as a mountain guide.

Milloz was climbing for the mountain guide training program, which was at the end, when the accident happened. 26-year-old Milloz and a 30-year-old woman who was with him fell in the middle of climbing. Both died.

Another group of mountaineers raised the alarm after seeing the women falling. The women’s bodies were found on Friday evening.