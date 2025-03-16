The German ski racer Linus Straßer remains without a World Cup podium this season and drags himself towards the final. At the Hafjell slalom in Norway, the Munich team only came to eleven. The World Cup third was 1.58 seconds behind the winner Loic Meillard. On this route, little things would decide that you have to find the right swing from top to bottom, he then said on ZDF: “Unfortunately, that was not the case with me.”

The 32-year-old described that the season and the World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February, where he won bronze, “cost a lot of strength, also mental strength”. He currently feels this. “I have a lot to struggle with myself that everything remains upright: the motivation and also a bit of hunger.” After the detour to Norway, Straßer has the week after next week in Sun Valley (USA).

There, the discipline classification is also decided in the last slalom of the winter-with opportunities for Meillard: The slalom world champion cheered a double coup in the 1994 Olympic town. Just 24 hours after his victory in the giant slalom, he also left the opponents behind in the goal. He won in front of the Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath (+0.21) and the Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (+0.47) for Brazil. In the slalom rating, Meillard is now 47 points behind Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway. Olympic champion Clement Noel from France, with 86 points behind Kristoffersen, also has arithmetic chances on the small crystal ball. Straßer is only tenth in the classification.

The day before, two ball decisions had been made in Hafjell. Marco Odermatt secured the success in the giant slide classification prematurely in the podium, Thomas Tumler in front of the third Swiss on the Podest, Thomas Tumler. In addition, he made his fourth triumph in a row in the overall World Cup: With a 590 point ahead of Kristoffersen, he is no longer to be displaced from the top in the final four races. However, his success before the Hafjell races was already foreseeable because Kristoffersen in Sun Valley will not contest all races anyway.