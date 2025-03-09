Skir racer Lena Dürr clearly missed the hoped -for podium in the thick snow of snow from Are. The 33-year-old fell back to seventh place in the final of the World Cup slalom in Sweden in the most difficult conditions with the weakest term. Slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin, the leader after the first round, also had to struggle with the backgrounds and became “only” third in the first World Cup victory by Katharina Truppe (Austria). With 156 podium positions, the American is now the sole record holder in the World Cup.

The troop was 0.05 seconds before her teammate Katharina Liensberger, Shiffrin lacked 0.19 seconds for the 101st victory after the most third -party term in the final. Dürr was 0.79 seconds behind the best time, Emma Aicher had left in the first run a week after her departure victory in Kvitfjell/Norway.

The decision in the World Discipline World Cup is only made at the season finale in Sun Valley/USA. The Croatian Zrinka Ljutic takes 41 points ahead of World Champion Camille Rast (Switzerland) into the last race, Liensberger is third with 51 points behind. Dürr has no chance in fifth place.