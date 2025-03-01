Skir racer Emma Aicher raced for her first victory in the World Cup on the second departure in Kvitfjell in Norwegian. The 21 -year -old German hope winner won on the 1994 Olympics with a 0.03 second lead ahead of Lauren Macuga from the USA. Third place went to Cornelia Hütter from Austria (+0.19 seconds) behind the Aicher the day before the second day in her career on the podium in the World Cup.

“I am very surprised, it didn’t feel as good as yesterday, but I think I met the places well where you can take speed,” said Aicher and added: “I tried to forget yesterday, I had to do it again today.”

German departure victories among women are a rarity. The last one succeeded in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Viktoria Rebensburg in February 2020, before that in January 2014 Maria Höfl-Riesch won in Cortina d’Ampezzo. For the German Ski Association (DSV) it is the first World Cup victory for the alpine this winter.

“Incredible, of course I treat her to it from the heart, even if her own skiing hurts a bit,” said Kira Weidle-Winkelmann, who caused a moment of terror in the German team by falling. At the finish line, however, the 29-year-old gave the all-clear: “Everything is a bit stiffly cheated, but otherwise everything is fine,” she reported on ZDF.