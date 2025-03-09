Kvitfjell-König Dominik Paris celebrated his next victory on the “Weißen Berg” and dominator Marco Odermatt stolen the show. In the Super-G, the South Tyrolean secured its sixth success on the “Olympic cup” in Norway, where he had already won the first of two descents on Friday.

The Swiss Series winner Odermatt, to whom the overall World Cup can only be taken, had to be content with fourth place on the long -term shortened route. The world champion lacked 0.48 seconds on Paris and a hundredth of a second to the “Stockerl”, which the Canadian James Crawford (+0.38) and the Slovenian Miha Hrobat (+0.47) completed.

Romed Baumann (+1.02) weakened the top 15 and thus the World Cup final in the Super-G from a cold. After all: Baumann is there in the departure after 25th place on Friday, on Saturday he was 36. “I am not physically up to date,” he said in the ARD.

In the Super-G classification, Odermatt was unable to take the third overall victory in a row before the race: his last remaining pursuer Mattia Casse (Italy) failed after a training fall on Wednesday with a elbow fracture. Giant slalom competes and has little chance of good results in the speed. In addition to one descent and a Super-G each, there are also two slaloms and two giant slaloms.

The decision in the Departure World Cup was postponed to the final in Sun Valley/USA on Saturday. With his third win of the season, Franjo von Allmen came up to 83 points to teammate Odermatt, who was only 0.28 seconds to the best time. Third with Stefan Rogentin, another Swiss.