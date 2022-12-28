ZTwo 17-year-old German skiers died in an accident on Wednesday in the Steinplatte-Waidring ski area in the Kitzbühel district of Austria. The two young people were traveling at very high speed on a red slope when they drove over the right edge of the slope and fell about 60 meters deep over alpine and meadow terrain that was partly interspersed with stones and hardly covered with snow, the Tyrol police said with reference eyewitness accounts.

According to the information, first responders on site began immediately with first aid measures. The crew of two rescue helicopters then continued the resuscitation measures. Both skiers still succumbed to their serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

As the Austrian broadcaster ORF reported, the two young skiers came from Bavaria and belonged to two families who were friends and who were vacationing together. According to the Austrian news agency APA, a police spokesman warned of the currently particularly high danger of driving too fast: “There is simply very little snow next to the slope.”