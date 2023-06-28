The original sketches of the BMW Z3 show a much cooler car, don’t they?

Look, we obviously have a huge admiration for car designers. Just stand on it. A car must meet all kinds of requirements (environment, safety, fashion) and ensure that a manufacturer can put away huge numbers of them.

And then the model comes out, and the whole community on the internet harshly criticizes the result of your hard work. Then as a designer you know exactly how all those parents feel about Idols.

Sketch BMW Z3

In this specific case it concerns Domagoj Dukec. This German-Croatian designer has been working at BMW since 2019 and nowhere do you get so much criticism of the design as at BMW. Domagoj Dukec’s Instagram page is therefore full of modern BMWs, but everyone always gets excited about the old models he posts. How could that be?

In this case shows him sketches of what the BMW Z3 had be able to become. Despite the fact that BMW has a rich Roadster history, they had relatively little recent experience with the exception of the Z1. The BMW Z3 is drawn by Joji Nagashima. Now it can be seen that he had considerably sportier sketches than the final product.

1991 and 1992

The first sketches are somewhat reminiscent of the BMW Z1, with the side of the 507. After that, the car takes on more and more ‘shape’. These images date from 1991 and 1992, a year before the design is ‘frozen’. At a certain point, people opt for a design in order not to deviate from it. Then the engineers can start developing the car.

The BMW Z3 was certainly not an ugly car. The car was mainly criticized for its antique chassis and lifeless engines. But yes, that made the Z3 cheap and a considerable success for the brand. The car also became more beautiful over the years and there were potent six-cylinder engines.

You can read the complete history of the German convertible in our BMW Z3 special!

