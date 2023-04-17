A sketch for a large-scale painting “Resurrection” by Marc Chagall was sold for 177 million rubles

A sketch for the large-scale work “Resurrection” by the artist Marc Chagall was sold for 177 million rubles. About it informs “Russian newspaper”.

This transaction was a record for the auction “First Names” auction house Artinvestment.ru, during which the product went under the hammer. The Resurrection painting itself, painted in 1948, is stored in the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris.

The sketch is considered rare, as Chagall’s 1940s paintings do not often appear at auction. “There was an active struggle for many lots, even five or seven people fought for some at the same time. The work of Chagall is gone – a unique thing that can decorate not only a private collection, but also a museum. We see that there is interest in really worthwhile art objects, and people are ready to fight for masterpieces even in difficult times, ”shared the head of Artinvestment.ru Yegor Molchanov.

In March of this year, a painting by the British street graffiti artist Banksy (Banksy) called “Take courage!” sold for two million 32 thousand dollars (almost 157 million rubles). The canvas went under the hammer for three times the original cost (about 600 thousand dollars).