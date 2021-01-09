After countless twists and turns, it seemed that 2021 would be a year with face-to-face classes in Argentina. But the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta, who had announced days ago that he would return to the classrooms for March, tempered his enthusiasm after Santiago Cafiero’s statements. On Friday, the Chief of Staff had said: “If we want the boys and girls to return to the classrooms in March, we have to be extremely careful today.”

Trotta kept the objective, but warned that everything will depend on how the health situation continues. He also confirmed that teachers will begin to be vaccinated in February and clarified that there will be priorities within the 1,300,000 teachers and professors. However, he did not reveal what percentage would be vaccinated by March 1. The return to the classroom gains uncertainty once again.

For Organized Parents, the authors of an open letter to the Government to request the return of face-to-face classes, “Trotta contradicts himself.” “If you hold that boys are not a risk group, like most teachers, and that schools are not spreading environments for cases, it is inconsistent to say that going back to school is contingent on teachers get massively vaccinated ”, analyzes María Jose Navajas.

For this organization, “the rule must be presence.” “Always with the precautions in terms of ventilation and basic hygiene conditions,” Navajas raises. They should only be excepted children or adolescents who are a risk group, as well as teachers who, due to their age or comorbidities, must remain working at home ”.

But specialists see the return difficult, or at least lacking in a necessary roadmap. “There is no will to open schools on the part of the national and Buenos Aires governments. Education is by no means a priority. There is also no plan in case I don’t go to have vaccines for everyone, which is the most likely ”, analyzes Claudia Romero, professor and full-time researcher in the Education Area of ​​the Di Tella University.

In 2020 there were classes, what there was not is presence. In this context, the role of technology as a mediator was enhanced as never before. “Beyond not being a replacement for face-to-face at all, online classes can mitigate the disconnect between teacher and student. We must put the focus on bridging the digital divide and giving support to teachers so that they can start the year online “, says Alejandro Artopoulos, sociologist and professor at the University of San Andrés.

Artopoulos sees the return of face-to-face classes distant: “In schools it is already difficult to guarantee that there is soap and water, even more so that there is a wireless thermometer at the door. It is unrealistic to think that in the midst of this pandemic the solution is to return to the classroom. In Europe they are closing schools for a while. “And he predicts:” At least in the first half of the year we will not be able to return to the classroom, or if we do return it must be with a more elaborate plan. You have to think about that plan now. “

For other experts, on the other hand, email and videoconference are not enough. “The school generates routines, habits, bonds that help to build the identity of the boys. It is from this encounter that we learn to inhabit the social and knowledge world: to question ourselves, to listen, to argue, to find bridges, to solve problems, to innovate ”, highlights Anabella Serignese, director of programs at Asociación Conciencia, a of the organizations that together with the Noble Foundation launched the #ALasAulas campaign, for the return of face-to-face classes. For the reference, technology facilitates, “But the human bond is irreplaceable.”

“It has already been shown that pure virtuality is not enough”, highlights Mónica Marquina, doctor in Education and coordinator of the Education team of the Alem foundation. The specialist observes the debate as a Boca-River, without gray or creative solutions.

“There are those who want all schools to open and those who think that none should be opened. I think you can go a middle way, create conditions to return to face-to-face classes perhaps every other day, taking into account different scenarios and ensuring the sanitary, pedagogical and building conditions to return -Marquina raises-. The Argentine territory is large, decisions cannot be made for everyone, but neither can the provinces be left adrift ”.

Some even go further around the distribution of decision making. Gustavo Iaies, director of the School of Educational Management of the Eseade University Institute, proposes that “general criteria be set by the national and provincial governments, and then open the game for principals and teachers to implement these parameters in each establishment. The key is to trust the school and its teams ”.

Iaies also highlights the lack of an educational response to the uncertainty: “Are we going to cut the curriculum? Are we going to change the evaluation methods? Are we going to get content? The Ministry of Education must give clearer answers ”.

Another question arises, perhaps the most urgent: what to do with the kids who dropped out of the education system in 2020? According to official data, admitted by Trotta himself, one million children and adolescents lost minimal contact with the school last year. Romero highlights the role of the school not only as a place of learning but also “of containment and feeding: in those cases, having it closed is a very deep damage. The only thing that can move the needle is that this is an election year.

