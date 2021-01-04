The reality of this 2021 is so stark that many prefer to pretend they were not there, with their teeth waving saliva and ready to bite. The paradox is frightening: for too many people, the immense accumulation of personal and collective tragedies that we have witnessed, or of which we have learned in recent months, and the immeasurable profusion of medical and media messages about the convenience of taking care of health and not taking risks or risking others seems that they never existed. They choose not to believe in them.

Keep reading