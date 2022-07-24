It was immediately the talk on the street in Odessa, says Chleb Zjyvora (28) in cafe Sophie in the southern Ukrainian port and seaside resort. The grain merchant is dressed all in cinnamon brown – pants and polo. “Everyone was talking about it: how can you still negotiate with Russia if it violates agreements?”, he says a few hours after the Russian missile attack on the port of Odessa.

On Friday afternoon, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a grain agreement with Turkey and the United Nations. Ukraine could start exporting millions of tons of grain from its own ports across the Black Sea, where mines are located and Russia is blocking the passage. The agreement is intended to guarantee cargo ships safe passage from the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhne. The grain is desperately needed to combat global food shortages.

Less than 24 hours later, on Saturday morning, Russia shelled the port of Odessa with missiles. Moscow initially denied the attack, but on Sunday it admitted it was behind it. According to Russia, a Ukrainian naval vessel and military infrastructure in the port was the target.

Which ship owner dares to take the risk to go to Odessa?

The Russians immediately broke the agreement and confidence in the agreement has disappeared, says Zhyvora, who currently has his grain shipped via the Danube. Under the agreement, which came into effect when the signatures were signed, Russia will not be allowed to attack Ukrainian ports for 120 days. “Russia is spitting in the world’s face,” Zhyvora says, referring to Turkey’s and the UN’s involvement. They are the same words Kiev used on Saturday.

International reactions were not forthcoming. The UN, Washington and the EU condemned the Russian attack. “Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative,” UN chief António Guterres added. But Ankara kept a low profile. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that the impact “had no negative impact on the port’s loading capacity and capability”, and that “operations can continue”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky further called the missile attack “clear Russian barbarity” and asked the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia adheres to the agreements.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the material damage is not too bad. The governor of the Odessa region, Maksym Marchenko, said that people had been injured, without naming a number. But the attack is frightening the grain sector and complicating implementation of the agreement, Zhyvora believes. “Which ship owner dares to take the risk to go to Odessa”, Zhyvora wonders. “Russia could bomb Ukrainian ports at any moment.”

Security and insurance costs

Alla Stojanova, the director of the Department of Agricultural Policy, Food and Land Relations of the Odessa Region.

Photo Konstantin Chernichkin



The grain trader was already skeptical about the grain agreement when it was signed. He expects higher costs for security, insurance and the longer route. The cargo ships will be diverted to international waters via a detour. The costs will be factored into the grain price, he says. “There is less money left for the farmers, although they can now sell more.”

Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers in the world. About 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products are waiting for export. The grain has to leave the country, says Alla Stojanova (43), outside on Sunday in Odessa, overlooking the Black Sea. Because the world needs food and Ukraine needs money, emphasizes the director of the Department of Agrarian Policy, Food and Land Relations of the Odessa region. Ukraine, Stojanova promises, is therefore sticking to the agreement. The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure says it will continue to prepare the ports for export.

But Stojanova also expects hesitation in the grain world. “Everyone is getting careful. You think twice about buying and getting grain in a Ukrainian port.”

Every time Ukraine signs an international agreement or a foreign leader visits the capital Kiev, Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles

The attack came as no surprise to her. Stojanova says she had already told two journalists on Friday that she expected a Russian attack. Because, she notes, every time Ukraine signs an international agreement or a foreign leader visits the capital Kiev, Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles. But this time Kiev is not alone against Russia. Turkey and the United Nations have signed this agreement with Russia, she emphasizes. “That makes them responsible to act.”

To have a better view of the harbor, Konstantin Petrov (53) stretches over the railing of a pedestrian promenade. He searches for the spot where the rocket attack took place. But all he sees are silent cranes, containers, moored ships and grain silos. The unemployed sailor saw two rockets land on the harbor from his balcony on Saturday morning. Hanging over the railing, he says grimly: “Now Moscow’s evil intentions are clear to the whole world.” Anyone who still believes in agreements with Russia has not understood it.”