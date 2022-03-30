The unexpected results of the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine offer hope, according to optimists. Yet there is just as much skepticism in Russia as in the West. Except for one person.

One of the many talk shows on Russian television offers little prospect of a reconciliation, despite the unexpected and relatively positive outcome of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine a day earlier in Istanbul. “Ninety percent of Russians do not support this,” one of the experts said of the negotiation result. The mistrust of the Ukrainians is just as great as vice versa. A large screen behind the moderator shows images of Ukrainian soldiers using DHL buses and even vans to transport weapons and troops. “In Ukraine they will call it cunning warfare,” said one of the experts. It is then shown how Ukrainian soldiers tactically set up a truck with (alleged) weaponry in front of a synagogue. According to the discussion participants, the house of worship is thus used as a shield. The next participant in the conversation has little hope of a swift end to the war. “Russia has started this military operation and no one will stop us from finishing the job.” See also A macro-study points to the kissing disease virus as the main cause of multiple sclerosis

Last Tuesday, the warring parties in Turkey’s Istanbul agreed, among other things, that Ukraine would renounce its membership of the military alliance NATO. Russia said it would withdraw its troops around the Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv and the capital Kiev. By how much and where was not stated, adding to widespread skepticism about the deal, especially in the West. See first, then believe, it was said in the capitals. Ukrainian officials later said they believe Russia was lying for tactical reasons when in reality it was rotating troops to continue the attack with fresh forces.

President Vladimir Putin also gave his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron little cause for cautious optimism. The shelling of the already badly damaged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol will not stop until the city surrenders, Macron was told.

Text continues below graphic





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Virologist announced the artificial origin of the omicron-strain of coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, however, called for confidence in the professionals in the negotiations and to refrain from emotions. ,,Ukraine is starting to formulate and put on paper what it represents”, Peskov saw as a bright spot. It then followed that it was all ‘not yet promising’ and in any case too early to speak of a breakthrough. According to Peskov, the real work had to be done ‘in silence’ and without shouting on Facebook and in the media.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that while talks with Ukraine will continue, Moscow’s stance on Crimea, taken from Ukraine in 2014, and the renegade, pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (together the Donbas ) has not changed. He immediately made matters difficult again, because one of the Ukrainian conditions for peace would be that it would leave both areas alone for the next fifteen years. After that, it will have to be negotiated, according to Kiev.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Disclosed the details of the death of a military unit near Moscow

Political commentator Dmitri Drizé was one of the few to be moderately positive. He said on radio station Kommersant FM that Russia mainly wants to reduce the battle around Kiev and Chernihiv in order to focus on the Donbas. That has little to do with signs of goodwill, he suggested. “But in general, the draft peace agreement is very realistic, for everyone,” said Drizé. “Both sides can declare themselves the winner. That is why we must in any case maintain a cautious optimism.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is skeptical of the words of “representatives of a country that continues to fight with the intent to destroy us.”

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: