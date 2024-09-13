A film is currently in production. Masters of the Universean Amazon bid to bring this franchise to the live action realm, with the incarnations of beloved characters such as He-Man that have remained in the collective mind for years. And now, it has been confirmed that they have already found someone key in this film, the actor who will lend his face and voice to the beloved Skeletora villain considered one of the most iconic.

The actor who is rumored to play the villain is Jared Letoknown for his controversial interpretation of the Joker and his participation in the criticized Marvel film, MorbiusAccording to the latest reports, Leto is in negotiations to take on the role of Skeletor, the main antagonist of He-Man, and face the hero who will be played by Nicholas Galitzine. Travis Knight will be the director of this project, while Chris Butler will be in charge of the script.

Although Jared Leto has been criticized for some of his roles in superhero films, he has proven his acting ability in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and Requiem for a DreamWhile his involvement in “Masters of the Universe” is not confirmed, his addition could be a big boost for the project. Leto has experience playing dark and evil characters, making him an interesting candidate to bring Skeletor to life.

This new adaptation of Masters of the Universe hit theaters in 2026. Although the only live-action version was released in 1987, with a cast led by Dolph Lundgrenthat film was not very successful at the box office, but over time it has become a cult film. Amazon Investing heavily in the fantasy genre, fans are hoping this remake will be more successful than its predecessor.

Via: Joblo