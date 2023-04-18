with videoThe giant skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex has changed hands at an auction in Switzerland. The lucky bidder had 4.8 million Swiss francs (almost 4.9 million euros) left for dino Trinity.



Apr 18 2023

The final amount is somewhat disappointing. Veilinghuis Koller had counted on a yield of 5 to 8 million euros for the ‘unique and beautifully restored copy’.

At an auction in Zurich, Switzerland, bids could be made on Tuesday afternoon on the bones of a dinosaur that were excavated in America years ago. Once assembled, the skeleton of Tyrannosaurus rex Trinity is 11.6 meters long and almost 4 meters high.

It is the third time that a T. rex has been auctioned. More than a quarter of a century ago, more than 7 million euros were paid for Tyrannosaurus Sue. The other skeleton, named Stan, was even more complete. Three years ago, 29 million euros was paid for him.

During the auction, Trinity’s skull was mounted in the corner of the room. ©AFP



Intact skull

More than half of the 293 bones of the stuffed dinosaur called TRX-293 Trinity are original bone material from three different specimens discovered between 2008 and 2013 in the states of Wyoming and Montana. The skeleton is 65 to 67 million years old. One of the most remarkable parts is an intact skull measuring 1.4 meters in length.

Naturalis announced earlier today that it is not interested in this specimen. “We already have a much nicer and larger T. rex,” the museum in Leiden responded. Science communication spokesman Bart Braun says about the prize: ,,It’s what the crazy person gives for it. Dinosaurs are being auctioned more and more often and they also yield more and more. Apparently they are popular among millionaires. Too bad, we prefer to see them in the museums.”

The identity of Trinity's new owner is not being disclosed. You don't have to worry about the delivery. The bones are delivered and assembled free of charge anywhere in the world.

The Tyrannosaurus rex is one of the largest predators to have lived on Earth. Scientists estimate that there were about 2.5 billion tyrannosaurs on Earth. However, only thirty to forty more or less intact skeletons have been found so far, all in the United States.

