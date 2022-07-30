





A robust skeleton of a Gorgosaurus, a relative of Tyrannosaurus rex that roamed the Earth about 80 million years ago, sold at a Sotheby’s auction on Thursday for $6.1 million.

The sale, which fetched that price with fees, was the latest in a series of dinosaur fossil auctions that angered some scientists who worry about commercializing Earth’s evolutionary history. They are also concerned that with so many fossils falling into private hands, their research will suffer from having fewer samples available for study.

Living in the Late Cretaceous, about 10 million years before T. rex, Gorgosaurus was smaller but probably faster than the tyrannical lizard king, with serrated teeth to slice through the flesh of its prey with ease, hawk vision and tendency to hunt in packs.

Gorgosaurus was a remarkable animal, said several paleontologists. With impressive horns in front of their eyes and a smaller cluster behind their eyes, “they would have looked quite impressive,” Thomas Carr, a vertebrate paleontologist at Carthage College, said in an interview. Like T. rex, they had short arms with two fingers.

As formidable as Gorgosaurus was — its name means “fierce” or “terrifying” lizard — it would have been no match in a hypothetical fight with T. rex, said Lawrence Witmer, a paleontologist at Ohio University who was once a contributor to the orex. TV show “Jurassic Fight Club”. Ten million years of evolution have turned T. rex into a more efficient and powerful killing machine.

The 3-meter-tall, 6-meter-long skeleton sold on Thursday was found in 2018 in the Judith River Formation, a fossil-rich area in Montana, about 70 kilometers from the Canadian border. The auction house, which did not disclose the name of the seller or buyer, estimated it would sell between $5 million and $8 million. The highest bidder also won the right to name the dinosaur skeleton.

“In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and one-of-a-kind objects,” Cassandra Hatton, senior vice president of Sotheby’s, said in a statement ahead of the auction. “But few have the ability to inspire awe and capture the imagination like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton.”

Paleontologists were not so impressed. But they recognize that everything about the sale looks cool. In the United States, fossils found on private land can be sold for profit. If Gorgosaurus had been found north of the border in Alberta, it would have belonged to the public, paleontologists said.



