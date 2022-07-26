The gaming industry will be able to count on a new development team, created by former BioWare employees and led by the former executive producer of the new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Skeleton Key is part of Wizards of the Coast, a publisher specializing in fantasy and sci-fi titles, especially card and board games.

But here we aim a lot more, with the production of a high-budget AAA of which, however, we still do not know anything. Christian Dailey he is therefore at the head of the team and can’t wait to get to work:

“I am thrilled to be starting this new adventure with the company that has created so many of my favorite toys and games“Dailey said in a press release.”We look forward to growing our team with the most talented creators who share our passion“.

We congratulate the new team, which in any case already has a great deal of experience behind it. There is a lot of curiosity around this new project.

Source: GeekWire