The Ancona prosecutor’s office contacted the judicial authorities of Rome to get updates on the remains of a human body found last Saturday in Rome, at Pigneto, in a park, in via Ettore Fieramosca 114. Irene Bilotta wants to understand if it is about Andrea Rabciuc, the 28-year-old Romanian who disappeared in the Montecarotto countryside on March 12, 2022, after an argument with her boyfriend. DNA checks will be done.

An excavator, which was cleaning the land owned by Ferrovie dello Stato, pulled up a skeleton, inside a drainage ditch. According to the coroner who saw him in the immediacy of the discovery, it would be a woman, in her 30s, whose death dates back to about a year ago. The skeleton also had a necklace on.

Details that could coincide with Andreea. The first reports that arrived shortly after his disappearance had been made from Rome, both on the Rai broadcast Who has seen? that to the lawyer of the only suspect in the disappearance, the boyfriend Simone Gresti who is accused of kidnapping and drug dealing.

Gresti is being investigated on the loose and has always denied hurting his girlfriend and having anything to do with her disappearance. Of the woman, despite the searches also resumed last week with a molecular dog specialized in finding corpses, there is so far no trace. Andreea disappeared after an evening spent in a caravan, with Simone and two other friends, on land in the Montecarotto countryside.

At the first light of dawn on 12 March 2022, the 28-year-old allegedly quarreled with her boyfriend and walked along via Montecarottese to return to Jesi alone, leaving her cell phone in Gresti. Since then she has disappeared into thin air.