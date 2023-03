The Skeletal Endocrinology Meeting 2023 was held in Stresa on Sunday 26 March, the tenth appointment dedicated to skeletal diseases and organized by the Gioseg – Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis Skeletal Endocrinology Group. On the sidelines of the event, the professor of Internal Medicine of the University of Padua Sandro Giannini spoke who focused on the need to heal the problem of hypovitaminosis D