noise

Readers suggested launching awareness campaigns to reduce the loud noises that emanate from cars or sports motorcycles, pointing out that the noise continues until the early morning hours, calling for setting standards for driving these vehicles late at night in residential suburbs in particular.

Card

A client said that she had to stop her credit card, after she received a letter from her bank, stating that she had bought a meal through a site during the day in Ramadan, even though she was fasting and was at her home.

Sold out

Shoppers noticed that many major malls stopped applying physical distancing instructions, especially at payment points, where customers queue in long lines, while some showed indifference and indifference when asked to back off a little and leave a distance.

dog

A reader reported that stray dogs blocked his way while he was walking to perform the Fajr prayer, in the Al-Salamah area in Umm Al-Quwain, without being harmed, and he called the municipality department to find a solution to the stray animals that have recently spread in the streets of the emirate.

Situations

Drivers in Sharjah complained that worshipers perform prayers in public parking lots in front of some mosques in the evening, especially the Tahajjud and Tarawih prayers, which makes them vulnerable first, and results in parking the parking lots for more than half an hour.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

