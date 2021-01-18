Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Ahmed Sakeik, the star of Emirates Golf, announced his participation in the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, which begins Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club as part of the famous Rolex Series rounds.

Skeik will compete with a select group of the best golfers in the world at the first stop of the Rolex series in the race season to Dubai 2021, where the championship will witness the participation of former champion Lee Westwood and number 10 in the world Terrell Hutton and DP World Championship champion Matt Fitzpatrick 2020, along with the champions Ryder Cup Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter, Thomas Bjorn, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose, Henrik Stinson, Danny Willett, who announced the challenge in the prestigious tournament that will see the resumption of the list of European points of the players targeted to qualify for the tournament Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

The tournament contributed to the development of the 23-year-old player’s skill, especially after his first appearance in the European round of last year’s championship, where he won the President of the UAE’s Golf Cup 2020 last February before finishing second in two rounds of the Men’s Open.

Arif Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to welcome the return of the rising star of the UAE to participate in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2021 and to play with the world champions, expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Skik and his successful future in golf.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi has cemented its position as one of the leading destinations in the world that attracts the most important sporting events. The participation of Skik in the tournament is an important incentive to inspire and encourage future champions and future generations of amateurs and professionals.”