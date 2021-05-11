Trash

Residents of the Falcon towers in the Emirate of Ajman demanded that the management of these towers intensify supervision over the violation of leaving garbage bags in the corridors, and not throwing them into the openings designated for that.

Obstruction

Shoppers in the Emirate of Fujairah called for intensifying police patrols to control shoppers’ vehicles in front of centers and shops, especially since some of them did not hesitate to randomly stop, causing obstruction of traffic.

Flowers

Residents of Ajman praised the municipality’s efforts in planting flowers in the main streets, adding more beauty to the urban development in the emirate.

Bank

A client with a local bank complained of being misled by the sales employee, who told her after receiving a loan to buy a car that the first installment would be collected 45 days after signing the checks and paying the down payment, but she was surprised that the bank was asking her for the first installment after only 14 days, which confused her financially.

Situations

A reader suggested to the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi to place signs specifying the names and numbers of residential ponds, to avoid residents parking their cars in unauthorized areas, as they are not subject to the scope of their residential yards, which causes them to violate and be fined.

Requests

Readers praised that Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society branches provide home delivery service, with the ability to pay via electronic devices, and without any contact, which would contribute to efforts to curb the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

