Rentals

Readers were surprised at the high level of rents in several areas of Ajman, despite the presence of many vacant buildings in the emirate, and the occupancy rate in them did not exceed 40%.

furniture

Readers complained that some residents of apartments in residential towers stacked old furniture, such as sofas and cabinets, in the corridors, which impeded movement, distorted the view, and formed an environment for the reproduction of mice and insects, calling on the concerned authorities to oblige the owners to stop such practices.

begging

Residents in the Emirate of Fujairah demanded the arrest of beggars who sell Qur’ans and adhkar in front of the gates of mosques, and use their young children as a way to attract the sympathy of the worshipers, calling for them to be held accountable by laws for this behavior that involves more than one violation.

urgency

Readers expressed their annoyance that callers frequently marketed apartments and residential properties at inappropriate times, using the method of urgency despite readers rejecting offers from the very first moment.

theft

A reader noticed that cleaning workers belonging to a private vehicle washing company seize some private items, such as packages of masks and perfumes, which prompted him to file a complaint with the company’s management, and vehicle owners warned of such practices.

breakfast

Readers are exposed to great embarrassment due to the delay of restaurants in delivering breakfast meals in a timely manner during the month of Ramadan, and some said that some orders arrive late by more than an hour in many cases.

