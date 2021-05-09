Maintenance

Readers monitored a wide variation in the level of services provided by car maintenance workshops, asking the concerned authorities in the country to classify them according to categories that reflect the quality of their services, so that the customer could easily determine his choices.

Boxes

Residents of Al-Nuaimiya 2 area demanded that the concerned authorities remove the clothes collection boxes that are scattered in front of the buildings, as they are left for long periods without opening them, which makes them a shelter for mice and insects, and redistribute them in places that facilitate the process of collecting their contents periodically by the concerned parties.

Spacing

Readers noticed the crowding of customers in front of some Arab restaurants in Sharjah in the hour before the sunset call to prayer, without taking into account social distancing, to limit the spread of the Corona epidemic.

Cadres

Dealers with private hospitals demanded the provision of additional cadres of health teams responsible for conducting medical swabs (PCR), to detect the Corona virus, in order to ensure a relatively long waiting period, and reduce the accumulation of patients in the waiting halls.

old houses

A reader noticed the existence of a number of old houses with a sign of “demolition” from Ajman municipality, for a long time, without taking any action on them, indicating that these houses have become a breeding ground for animals, despite their presence near residential towers.

Bell

The administration of one of the residential buildings imposed a fine of 100 dirhams on the tenants who cause the fire alarm, wondering about the legality of this procedure.

You can send a skik on Whatsapp No. 0502299551 with a photo if available.

We apologize for not posting our readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

