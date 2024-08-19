Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 17:17

Skeelo, a book and reading ecosystem, announced the acquisition of Skoob, a social network for books that belonged to Americanas, a retailer in judicial recovery. The platform sold has more than 10 million users. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Americanas has other more relevant assets in the queue for sales, such as Hortifruti Natural da Terra and Uni.co.

These two sales processes, which are part of the company’s judicial recovery plan, however, are suspended. Last week, the retailer’s CFO, Camille Faria, even said that smaller sales such as those of the Submarino and Shoptime brands could come first.

“All of our actions are designed to bring benefits to our customers, readers and the digital publishing market, which is why we are committed to moving the sector in different ways, including investing in strategic platforms aligned with our purpose,” said Skeelo CEO Rodrigo Meinberg.

The purchasing company states that, with the transaction, the websites and apps of each brand will continue to have the same functionalities, but both will have improvements and additions.

The Skeelo app has over 14.3 million installs and almost 1 million monthly accesses. Since January, more than 87 million minutes have been spent on ebooks and audiobooks on the platform.