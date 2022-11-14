Disturbance

Residents of the Badia region of Dubai complained that construction workshops did not adhere to the permitted working hours. They said that those in charge of one of the new projects in the area continue to work during the night on many days, which disturbs the neighboring residents and prevents them from taking a break before starting their work.

docks

Residents of the Jaddaf area of ​​Dubai have renewed their demands for the construction of pedestrian sidewalks in the residential area, so that they can use them, especially during the night, as walking alongside the roads poses a danger to them with poor lighting in the streets.

services

Dealers with local banks called for expanding the services provided via the Internet, especially the service of submitting a request to postpone the monthly installment of the loan, as banks still require attendance at the branch to submit it and pay the due fees.

Crowding

Drivers called on the competent authorities in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman to find practical solutions to the problem of frequent congestion on the roads linking the three emirates, especially during the morning and evening periods, pointing to the need to open new roads and expand the existing ones.

noise

Residents of areas adjacent to main roads complained of disturbing sounds and noises from some cars, late at night, with their drivers deliberately making those sounds, which are caused by modifications to the cars themselves.

disparity

Readers were surprised by the large discrepancy in the prices of car tires between stores, pointing out that some of them offered big discounts for the same product and with the same specifications, which raises doubts about their quality.

