pharmacy

A review of Kuwait Hospital in Dubai praised the mechanism of the hospital pharmacy, as its employees communicate with the patients in the event that they are late in receiving the medicines assigned to them by the doctor, and offer a service to deliver them to the door of the house.

stables

Owners of farms in the Al Ruwayyah 3 area in Dubai called for intensified control over the stables located in them, and to ensure that they adhere to security and safety standards, especially since there are night tours organized for participants, which require wearing light jackets, in light of the poor lighting in the area, to ensure their safety and the safety of others from danger. accidents.

Offers

Bankers suggested that it be sufficient to send promotional offers by e-mail, instead of telephone calls, which are often not well received due to their abundance.

graduation

Parents of students in private schools in Dubai have called for rationing graduation ceremonies, and only organizing graduation ceremonies for the high school level, so that students are aware of their importance, instead of allocating ceremonies for different academic levels.

replacing

A consumer was surprised by the mechanism for replacing products at the Union Cooperative Society in Dubai, as the accountant refused to replace him with the product he had bought, on the pretext that the process had taken place in another branch of the association, and he was asked to go to that branch to make the exchange.

Situations

A reviewer of a private hospital in the Abu Shagara area of ​​Sharjah complained that a large number of cars are permanently lined up in the unpaid parking spaces in front of the hospital, pointing to its impact on the smooth movement of the patients’ vehicles.

