time limit

Residents of Abu Dhabi called on the Emirate’s Integrated Transport Center, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, to return the one-month deadline for renewing residents’ parking lots (parking lots), which had been canceled, in order to alleviate their burden.

“tip”

Visitors to restaurants in Abu Dhabi noticed an unusual phenomenon by the service providers in those restaurants, as after the customers finished eating the meal and requesting the account, they asked them whether they would pay the “tip” in cash or using payment cards!

street

A number of residents of the Al Qulaya area in Sharjah complained about the spread of some crawling insects, especially in the summer, demanding that the Sharjah Municipality intensify the placement of pesticides outside residential buildings, and the same applies to building owners.

Danger

Papers were carried by a motorcyclist after crossing the Garhoud Bridge in Dubai, so he stopped the bike on the left of the road and went down to collect the papers, exposing himself and others to danger.

“Telecom”

A customer with Etisalat complained that he had received a call from customer service stating that the home internet package had been canceled without being asked, on the pretext of subscribing to a new package, indicating that the customer service employee claimed that the new subscription was better.

school

A parent complained about the insistence of a private school in Sharjah not to consider her daughter’s complaint regarding the mistreatment of a teacher, claiming that there was a misunderstanding on the part of the student.

Sakik can be sent on “WhatsApp” number

0502299551

We apologize for not publishing readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

[email protected]