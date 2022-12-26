programs

Parents of students of determination called on the concerned authorities to organize entertainment and sports programs during the school holidays, with the aim of developing their abilities, enhancing their community awareness, and creating an atmosphere of fun and happiness, while making use of their time.

prices

Consumers complained about the high prices of food commodities such as oil, ghee, and others in most sales outlets, calling for activating the role of consumer protection departments to monitor the unjustified rise in prices.

cleanliness

Visitors to the mountainous areas in the eastern region called for intensifying awareness programs through municipalities to preserve the environment, in light of some dumping waste in rugged areas that are difficult for sanitation workers to reach and clean.

donkeys

Residents of the Al Hail region in the Emirate of Fujairah suffer from the spread of donkeys in the streets, and their sudden crossing of roads, which sometimes obstructs traffic, in addition to vandalizing the front gardens of homes and destroying shrubs in them.

“scooter”

A female reader said that she almost ran over a four-year-old boy with her vehicle when he was riding an electric scooter and moving between cars, while his mother was walking behind him!

marketing

Readers suffer from the many calls from employees of investment companies in metals and digital currencies, inviting them to invest in them, despite their repeated rejection of those offers, demanding that this type of annoying marketing be organized.

Sakik can be sent on “WhatsApp” number 0502299551.



We apologize for not publishing readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.



[email protected]