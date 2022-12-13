rent

A reader was surprised by a clause in a vehicle lease contract, obligating him to pay 20% of the car’s value in the event that the renter was responsible for the accident and the total loss, indicating that the company demanded that he pay the amount, even though the vehicle is comprehensively insured.

Corniche

Residents of Al Majaz (3) in Sharjah noted the maintenance work and the renovation of sidewalks on the Khalid Lake Corniche, pointing out that the area has turned into a popular destination for walking and hiking.

Remnants



The pioneers of the paved walkways near the beaches criticized the fact that some hikers left waste and waste, and did not throw it in the trash, which distorts the civilized appearance of those areas frequented by visitors in large numbers during the winter season, demanding the imposition of fines on violators.

fires

Residents of Dubai said that they are sometimes surprised by the presence of cigarette butts on the balconies of their apartments, pointing out the danger of this, as it may cause fires, calling for educating residents of high-rise towers to reduce this phenomenon, and imposing fines on violators.

fitness

Residents demanded that the companies supervising the management of residential buildings be required to regularly maintain the equipment in the fitness halls inside these buildings, pointing out that they are constantly broken down, and for long periods.

cats

Readers have noticed that some hikers who go to the Dubai Water Canal leave food for cats in light plastic containers, which are easily dispersed by the air with their contents, which creates an uncivilized appearance and pollutes the place where many people go for walks.

