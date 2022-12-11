Application

A reader reported that he was unable to renew his vehicle ownership via the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) application, as he tried to enter the required special data several times, and each time some information boxes appeared in red, indicating that they are required, despite being written accurately. He called for simplifying the application so that the largest segment can benefit from it.

censorship

Parents of students called for tighter supervision of young learners in schools, to prevent the spread of “electronic cigarettes” and smoking among them, in addition to the need for schools to play their role in educating students about the dangers of smoking.

fees

Parents of students in private schools have noticed that some schools exaggerate the fees imposed in exchange for recreational activities or practical trips, as the required fees are much higher than the real cost of those activities, demanding to stay away from trading in scientific and recreational activities.

taxi

Readers of the concerned authorities demanded a circular to taxi drivers of the need to avoid sudden stops to pick up passengers, which may often lead to accidents.

apps

Residents dealing with telecommunications companies in the country suggested opening all available video chat applications, and being satisfied with the fees for the packages imposed on them, especially since these applications have become available in the countries with which they communicate continuously, which makes it easier for them to communicate with their families and relatives.

scam

Readers have renewed the warning about the smart methods of electronic fraud practiced by fraudsters from outside the country, in their attempt to obtain the bank data of the victims, especially since some of them have no hesitation in impersonating major sovereign institutions to persuade the victims to deal with them.

